Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to play Tuesday against Detroit, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

In what has been a whirlwind of status changes within the past few hours, Jokic has now been upgraded to expected to play. Thus, it'll likely be the center's first appearance since Nov. 13 against the Bulls when he posted eight points, 14 assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes. With Jokic back in the lineup, DeAndre Jordan will presumably return to a bench role.