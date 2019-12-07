Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Explodes for 30 points

Jokic had 30 points (13-21 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss at Boston.

Jokic hadn't topped the 15-point mark in his last five games, so his 30-point performance was refreshing for a consensus Top 10 pick during most drafts ahead of this season. It remains to be seen if he will be able to build on that effort when the Nuggets visit the Nets on Friday.