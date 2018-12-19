Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Explodes for huge double-double
Jokic supplied 32 points (13-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 35 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-118 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.
The dominant big man was at it again, putting together yet another stellar all-around December performance. Jokic paced both teams in scoring and rebounds on his way to his sixth straight double-double. It's been a vastly resurgent month for Jokic overall after he'd posted a modest 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds in November, as he's now averaged 23.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.0 steals since the calendar flipped. The offensive improvement has particularly been fueled by a nice bump in usage on that end of the floor, as Jokic has is taking nearly five more shot attempts per contest (16.9, as compared to 12.2) than last month.
