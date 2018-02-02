Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Explodes with masterful triple-double in win
Jokic provided 29 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 14 assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 127-124 win over the Thunder.
Jokic just keeps rolling along, as he's now posted two triple-doubles in his last four games, and four double-doubles in his last seven. Put simply, Jokic has failed to hit either milestone only five times in his past 13 games. With Jokic and a talented supporting cast, the Nuggets are poised to make some noise come playoff time, and they'll see a possible post-season preview against the Warriors on Sarurday.
