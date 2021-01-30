Jokic racked up 35 points (14-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 39 minutes in Friday's loss against the Spurs.

Jokic paced the Nuggets offensively, ending as the team's highest scorer and rebounder while also finishing second in assists, but his efforts were not enough to record the win over the Spurs. Jokic managed to extend his double-double streak, though, and he has recorded one in each of his first 19 contests this season -- three of those were 10 or more assists. This does nothing but highlight the sizzling start to the campaign the Serbian big man has had in 2020-21.