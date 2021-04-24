Jokic scored 19 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding six rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to the Warriors.

By Jokic's triple-double standards this was an off night, and Friday's 12 combined boards and assists were his lowest total since he managed only 10 against the Blazers on Feb. 23. Expect him to bounce back in a big way Saturday at home against the Rockets.