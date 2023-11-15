Jokic logged 32 points (8-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-108 victory over the Clippers.

Even while star point guard Jamal Murray (hamstring) has missed the last four games, Jokic continues to carry the Nuggets to the victory column. The two-time MVP isn't getting much aid from his supporting cast, as the bench only managed 22 points during Tuesday's victory. Over the four games without Murray, Jokic has averaged 34.5 points, 16.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.