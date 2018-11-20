Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Far from spectacular in loss
Jokic finished with 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebound, five assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 104-98 loss to Milwaukee.
Jokic was solid Monday, but those with him on their rosters would be hoping for more. The Nuggets still sit at 10-and-7 for the season but have now lost six of their past seven games. If anything, Jokic has been somewhat of a letdown so far this season after being hyped across the preseason. The Nuggets will travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday, hoping to get back in the winners' circle.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Almost triple-doubles in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Reduced playing time in blowout•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not listed on injury report•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Says he's 'fine'•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Heads to X-ray room•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 20 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.