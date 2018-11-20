Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Far from spectacular in loss

Jokic finished with 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebound, five assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 104-98 loss to Milwaukee.

Jokic was solid Monday, but those with him on their rosters would be hoping for more. The Nuggets still sit at 10-and-7 for the season but have now lost six of their past seven games. If anything, Jokic has been somewhat of a letdown so far this season after being hyped across the preseason. The Nuggets will travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday, hoping to get back in the winners' circle.