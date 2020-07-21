Jokic intimated Tuesday that he's anxious to return to competitive basketball, the Denver Post reports.

Jokic has been with the team in Orlando for more than a week, but thus far teams have been limited to intrasquad scrimmages during practice. On Wednesday, the Nuggets will play the first of three scrimmages against a different opponent. With a matchup against Washington approaching, Jokic indicated that he's unsure how much he'll play. "I don't know how many minutes, I don't know how much I am going to play, but I want to play just to see how I am going to be there, just to get some wind in, just some running, just to play some live basketball," Jokic said.