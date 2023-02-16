Jokic ended with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 win over the Mavericks.

After scoring just one point in the opening period, Jokic went 5-of-5 in the second quarter and entered the break with 11 points, eight boards and three assists. The reigning MVP only attempted two shots in the second half but added another five rebounds and seven dimes to notch his fifth triple-double in seven games this month. He also led the contest in assists (10) and rebounds (13) and has now grabbed double-digit rebounds in eight straight. The only thing missing from his game at this point is the three ball, as he's now gone three straight games without an attempt from behind the arc.