Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Fills box score in victory
Jokic collected 12 points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 17 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and one blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 victory over the Magic
Jokic was dominant again Saturday, leading his team to their eighth victory of the season. He has now put up three consecutive double-doubles while averaging 2.3 steals in that same period. He is rolling now after a slow start to the season, and appears locked in as a top 10 player, rewarding those owners who took a punt on him in their drafts.
