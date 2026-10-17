Jokic posted 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Friday's 121-106 preseason win over the Lakers.

Jokic delivered another highly efficient performance, missing just one of his eight field-goal attempts while leading the Nuggets in assists and ranking second in rebounds. The star center looks ready to roll ahead of the regular-season opener against the Thunder on Thursday, Oct. 22. Jokic remains the premier fantasy basketball option heading into the regular season, with his combination of scoring, rebounding and assists providing an exceptionally high floor.