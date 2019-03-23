Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Fills stat sheet in blowout victory
Jokic collected 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 111-93 win over the Knicks.
Jokic compiled plenty of counting stats despite not needing to play his usual load of minutes in the blowout victory. With the Nuggets and Warriors sporting identical 49-22 records and fighting for the top seed in the Western Conference, Jokic and company can be expected to keep the pedal to the metal down the stretch.
