Jokic registered 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block across 35 minutes in Monday's 118-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jokic narrowly missed another triple-double, finishing one rebound and two assists short despite a strong all-around performance. His four steals provided a substantial fantasy boost, helping compensate for relatively inefficient shooting. Jokic remains one of fantasy basketball's most reliable contributors thanks to his exceptional involvement across scoring, rebounding and playmaking, with defensive production offering additional upside. He's averaging 22.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game to open the season.