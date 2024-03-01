Jokic ended with 18 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 victory over the Heat.

Jokic didn't have his best shooting performance Thursday, but he's so good and so influential for Denver, that he still finished just three assists away from recording a triple-double despite posting a subpar outing. Jokic is the engine that keeps the offense going for the Nuggets, and he's averaging a triple-double in February: 23.7 points, 13.0 rebounds and 10.4 assists while playing 34.7 minutes per game.