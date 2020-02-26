Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Fills stat sheet in win
Jokic went for 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 115-98 win over the Pistons.
Jokic has gone three straight games without a double-double but he has compensated with impressive levels of accuracy from the floor. The Serbian big man has converted 75.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in those three games while still averaging 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He has three double-doubles and two triple-doubles in nine February outings.
