Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Fills up stat line in loss
Jokic scored 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 loss to the Spurs.
Jokic had a decent night overall despite failing to record a double-double for a third straight game. Since returning from injury, JOkic has basically kept pace with his season averages but is distributing the ball a bit more, as he's averaged 16.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists over that 15-game span. His shot has been about 10 percent colder in that span though (44.6 percent) so he'll need more nights like Saturday to boost that average back up.
