Jokic ended with 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and two steals through 30 minutes in the 126-96 win over Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Jokic continues to dominate in all facets of the game and is no doubt the leader for the Nuggets. The center continues to poor in points and grabs with a game here and there of incredible vision and ball movement. Typically he is one of the main shooters, but he took a step back here as the Nuggets had a comfortable lead. However, Jokic was tremendous in his time on the floor and was easily the most efficient shooter in the win. He is a great streaming option that covers all areas of the floor and is essentially matchup proof.