Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Finishing season on strong note

Jokic is averaging 25.1 points on 52.5 percent shooting and 11.3 rebounds over his last 10 games.

The Serbian big man has dominated since the All-Star break, but his offensive game has reached a new level down the stretch. Jokic posted at least 25 points in four of his last six games and he's reached the 30-point threshold twice in that stretch. After Thursday, Jokic will wrap up his season with games against the Clippers, Blazers, and Timberwolves.

