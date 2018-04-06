Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Finishing season on strong note
Jokic is averaging 25.1 points on 52.5 percent shooting and 11.3 rebounds over his last 10 games.
The Serbian big man has dominated since the All-Star break, but his offensive game has reached a new level down the stretch. Jokic posted at least 25 points in four of his last six games and he's reached the 30-point threshold twice in that stretch. After Thursday, Jokic will wrap up his season with games against the Clippers, Blazers, and Timberwolves.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records double-double in perfect shooting night•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores game-high 30 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominant performance in overtime thriller•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 23 points in 41 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nears triple-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Drops 21 in Wednesday's blowout•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...