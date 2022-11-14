Jokic racked up eight points (4-4 FG), six rebounds, 14 assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 126-103 victory over the Bulls.

Jokic attempted a joint season-low four shots, but he was perfect from the field in a game where he decided to showcase his elite passing ability. The 14 assists tied a season-high mark for the two-time MVP winner, and this was the sixth time this season in which he recorded 10 or more dimes. Fantasy managers were clearly not expecting this scoring output, but when it comes to Jokic, he can deliver elite value even when he's not operating as Denver's main scoring threat. The star big man is averaging 20.5 points, 9.5 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game through six November appearances.