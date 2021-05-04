Jokic compiled 32 points (12-28 FG. 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Monday's 93-89 loss to the Lakers.

Jokic kept the Nuggets in the game by dictating play in the paint and decisively won the interior match against Andre Drummond. Even with Anthony Davis' help, Jokic was the one player the Lakers didn't have an answer for, as has been the case for practically every team in the league this season. With the playoffs looming, expect Jokic to take some days off as the Nuggets are now clear of the play-in game.