Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with double-double in poor shooting night

Jokic posted nine points (4-21 FG, 0-8 3 Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, three blocked shots and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-97 loss to the Hawks.

Jokic's stat line was excellent with one glaring exception - his dreadful shooting totals. He only shot 19 percent from the floor and missed all eight of his shots from beyond the arc. His inability to find the bottom of the basket was a key factor in the Nugget's struggles on Wednesday, and the outcome might have been different if Jokic had come through. Jokic will look to right the ship against the Grizzlies on Friday.