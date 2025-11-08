Jokic logged 26 points (12-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, nine assists and one block over 28 minutes during Friday's 129-104 victory over the Warriors.

Jokic managed his massive total despite sitting for the entire fourth quarter. The superstar came achingly close to his sixth triple-double of the season, a benchmark the he reached four consecutive times to begin the 2025-26 campaign.