Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with sixth triple-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic logged 26 points (12-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, nine assists and one block over 28 minutes during Friday's 129-104 victory over the Warriors.
Jokic managed his massive total despite sitting for the entire fourth quarter. The superstar came achingly close to his sixth triple-double of the season, a benchmark the he reached four consecutive times to begin the 2025-26 campaign.
