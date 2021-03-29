Jokic turned in 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's 126-102 win over the Hawks.

While it was a moderate scoring night for Jokic, he played a significant role in getting Aaron Gordon involved in the offense. Gordon was the recipient of many of Jokic's assists, and the end result was a very balanced offensive scheme that benefitted the starting five. Jokic still posted almost 50 fantasy points, and MVP-level production is sure to continue.