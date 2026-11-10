Jokic posted 25 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and two blocks across 39 minutes in Monday's 110-100 loss to the Rockets.

Jokic fell one assist shy of another triple-double while delivering his usual elite rebounding and playmaking production. Although his scoring has been on the low end compared to previous seasons, Jokic's exceptional multi-category consistency keeps him among fantasy basketball's most dependable performers. Over his last five appearances, the star big man has one triple-double and three double-doubles while averaging 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.4 steals per contest.