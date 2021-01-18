Jokic notched 35 points (14-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block across 40 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Jazz.

Jokic ended just one assist shy of posting his fifth triple-double of the season, but perhaps what's even more impressive is the fact that he has ended just one rebound or assist shy of reaching that feat in four other games. The versatile big man has been one of the top producers in the league through the first month of the campaign and is currently averaging 25.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game through his first 13 contests.