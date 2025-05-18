Jokic registered 20 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 125-93 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic led the team in points and assists while flirting with a triple-double, but it wasn't enough to lift the Nuggets to a Game 7 victory. The MVP candidate still put together an exceptional run this postseason, averaging 26.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 40.2 minutes over 14 playoff games. After another prolific campaign, Jokic is set to be one of the top players off the board in all fantasy formats in 2025-26.