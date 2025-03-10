Jokic had 24 points (10-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and one steal over 41 minutes during Sunday's 127-103 loss to the Thunder.

Jokic once again impacted every aspect of a game for Denver, leading all players in assists and blocks while finishing second among Nuggets in rebounds and concluding with a team-high-tying scoring total in a near triple-double. Jokic tied a season high in blocks, equaling the mark he posted Jan. 19. He has now recorded a double-double in 49 outings this season.