Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double in loss
Jokic finished with 21 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 loss to Houston.
Jokic came within two assists of recording his fourth consecutive triple-double, an amazing feat by the supreme Serbian. This was always going to be a tough matchup for the surging Nuggets, coming up against the red-hot Rockets team. Jokic should be a powerhouse the rest of the way as the Nuggets look to lock up a playoff berth. He will get the night off before the Los Angeles Clippers come to town.
