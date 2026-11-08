Jokic finished with 19 points (7-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 114-102 win over the Pacers in Mexico City.

Jokic nearly ended with his fourth triple-double of the season, though it was another inefficient shooting night for the three-time MVP. In eight regular-season games in 2026-27, Jokic is averaging 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists, all down from the 2025-26 campaign. He's also shooting a career-worst 22.9 percent from deep. However, Jokic's defensive contributions have improved, with the 31-year-old recording 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest, both career highs.