Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double Wednesday
Jokic collected 22 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Bulls.
The Nuggets needed every little bit of Jokic's performance Wednesday night, as he stuffed the stat sheet in the close win. While his efficiency has room for improvement, Jokic's performance leaves little to complain about moving forward.
