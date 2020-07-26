Jokic notched 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 119-104 scrimmage loss against the Pelicans.

Jokic got a second straight start at point guard and didn't disappoint. He might look comfortable in that role, but he has been fulfilling that position due to the absence of players such as Jamal Murray (coach decision) and Gary Harris (hip). Jokic is widely expected to move back to his regular center role once the regular season resumes next week.