Jokic tallied 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 21 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 win in Indiana.

Jokic picked up four fouls in the first half and was limited to just 12 minutes of playing time in the first three quarters. He still managed to launch 20 shots and exceed 20 points for the fourth time in five games. The two-time MVP is averaging 21.2 points in 31.5 minutes while making 59.6 percent of his shots through 11 games.