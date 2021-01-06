Jokic registered 35 points (12-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Jokic was just four assists shy of putting up his fifth triple-double of the season, an amazing feat considering he has played just seven games so far. The Serbian big man ended just one rebound away from that mark in two other games, so his all-around ability has been in full display thus far and has been one of the league's elite performers in both fantasy and real life. Through his first seven appearances of the campaign, Jokic is averaging 24.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game.