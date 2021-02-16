Jokic and the Nuggets will not play Friday against the Hornets after the league postponed the game, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The postponement stems from positive COVID-19 tests within the Spurs, who played against the Hornets on Sunday. Denver will still play Tuesday's game at Boston and Wednesday's game at Washington, as scheduled. Then, they'll have three days off before finishing the week with a Sunday night matchup in Atlanta.
