Jokic collected 27 points (12-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes, leading the Nuggets to a 119-101 victory over the Thunder on Tuesday night.

Jokic had 15 of Denver's first 28 points, setting the tone for his monster night. A larger stat line could have been in store if the Nuggets weren't up by 25 early in the fourth quarter. Still averaging a triple-double on the season, Jokic is the runaway top center in fantasy.