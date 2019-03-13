Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Full line in limited minutes

Jokic produced 18 points (9-14 FG), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block in 26 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 133-107 win over the Timberwolves.

The blowout in addition to his four fouls lopped some minutes off Jokic's total, but the big man was otherwise back in his usual form offensively in the resounding victory. Jokic hasn't recorded a triple-double since Feb. 13 but has flirted with the statistical milestone in most of his past nine games. He's averaging 20.1 points, 11.2 boards and 6.7 assists during that stretch while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and knocking down exactly half of his three-point attempts.