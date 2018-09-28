Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Full participant at practice Friday

Jokic (finger) was a full participant at practice Friday, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site.

It was the first time that Jokic has fully participated in practice since training camp began. It's likely that the 22-year-old's jammed finger is almost back to full strength, as Denver's practice session Friday was full contact because of a team scrimmage.

