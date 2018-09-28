Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Full participant at practice Friday
Jokic (finger) was a full participant at practice Friday, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site.
It was the first time that Jokic has fully participated in practice since training camp began. It's likely that the 22-year-old's jammed finger is almost back to full strength, as Denver's practice session Friday was full contact because of a team scrimmage.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has jammed finger, doing non-contact work•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Agrees to max contract with Nuggets•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Working toward long-term deal•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Secures big double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double in key win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...