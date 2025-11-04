Jokic amassed 34 points (14-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 assists, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks over 36 minutes in Monday's 130-124 win over the Kings.

Jokic delivered an efficient performance from the field and recorded a game- and season-best mark in points. He has posted at least 20 points in four straight games. The superstar center also dished out a game high in assists en route to his sixth consecutive game with a double-double or better to start the season. The three-time MVP was a major contributor on the defensive end as well, notching game highs in steals and blocks.