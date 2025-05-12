Jokic closed Sunday's 92-87 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 27 points (7-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and four steals in 43 minutes.

Jokic's shooting struggles continued in Game 4, but he still made an impact on the floor in other areas, especially on the defensive end with a game-high four swipes. Throughout the last 10 games in the playoffs prior to Sunday's loss, Jokic averaged 24.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, shooting 47 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from deep.