Jokic (wrist) will be a game-time decision for Monday's Game 3 against Los Angeles, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Jokic will reportedly go through pregame warmups and then the Nuggets will issue a statement whether the center will play. An official decision regarding Jokic's status in Game 3 should surface before tipoff.
