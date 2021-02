Updating a previous report, the NBA has added a game between the Nuggets and Cavaliers to Friday's schedule, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The situation is a complete mess for fantasy purposes, but it looks as though the league will replace Friday's previously scheduled Hornets-Nuggets game with a matchup against the Cavaliers instead. Denver will now play Tuesday at Boston, Wednesday at Washington, Friday at Cleveland and Sunday at Atlanta in Week 9.