Jokic recorded 24 points (10-14 FG, 4=6 FT). 12 assists, eight rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Saturday's 129-116 win over the Rockets.

Jokic came just two rebounds shy of a triple-double, but his stat line wasn't Jokic's biggest highlight. At the end of the first half, he hurled an overhead pass worthy of most NFL quarterbacks right into PJ Dozier's hands, who finished with a buzzer-beating dunk. Without the services of Christian Wood, the short-handed Rockets had no answer for Jokic and couldn't gain any ground after a spectacular first half from Jokic and Michael Porter.