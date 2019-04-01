Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Gets double-double before ejection
Jokic finished with 23 points (11-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 95-90 loss to the Wizards.
Jokic was basically the only Nuggets player who submitted a credible performance in the costly loss, but even his outing was sullied by a fourth-quarter ejection. with the loss limiting the team's margin for error in clinching the top seed out West, the pressure is on Jokic and the Nuggets to come away with a win in Oakland against the Warriors in their next game Tuesday.
