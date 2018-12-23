Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Gets tossed from loss to Clippers
Jokic was ejected in the third quarter of Saturday's 132-11 loss to the Clippers after picking up a second technical foul, but the center still scored a team-high 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a block in only 21 minutes.
Frustrations were mounting for Jokic and the Nuggets in a game in which the Clippers won every quarter, and they finally spilled over after the half, squashing any chance Denver might have had of staging a comeback. The ejection snapped a streak of six straight double-doubles for the 23-year-old, but look for Jokic to keep his cool and get back on track Wednesday in San Antonio.
