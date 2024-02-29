Jokic logged 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-96 win over the Kings.

Jokic didn't need to put on his scorer's hat Wednesday, as three of Denver's other four starters ended up taking more shots than him and Jamal Murray put up 32 points to lead the squad. In fact, Jokic didn't even play in the fourth quarter, but he still managed to record his fourth straight triple-double. Remarkably, the big man has accomplished the feat before the start of the fourth period in each of those four contests. Per Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com, he joins Russell Westbrook as the only players since 1997 to record a triple-double before the fourth quarter in four straight games.