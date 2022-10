Jokic (wrist) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Jokic suffered a tweaked right wrist sprain in the Nuggets' preseason opener on Monday and was unable to practice Wednesday. The reigning MVP was initially ruled doubtful to play Friday but he's since been upgraded to questionable which is a good sign for the center's long-term availability.