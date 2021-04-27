Jokic scored 24 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

Jokic took a back seat offensively to Michael Porter, but he reached the free throw line for at least 10 attempts for the seventh time this season. He also continued to haul in boards at a strong rate. The only blemish on Jokic's box score was his six turnovers, though that pales in comparison to the positives he provided in every other statistical category.