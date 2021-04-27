Jokic scored 24 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

Jokic took a back seat offensively to Michael Porter, but reached the free-throw line for at least 10 attempts for the seventh time this season. He also continued to haul in boards at a strong rate. The only blemish on Jokic's box score was his six turnovers, though that pales in comparison to the positives he provided in every other statistical category.