Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes bonkers in victory

Jokic finished with 30 points (11-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 17 assists, 15 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 134-123 victory over the Bucks.

Jokic recorded the fastest triple-double in NBA history, based on playing time, marking the feat after just 14.33 of court time. That is also back-to-back triple-doubles for the Serbian, demonstrating his tremendous upside. After a somewhat slow start to the season, he has blossomed into the player owners had been hoping for when they took him in the first round of their drafts. He is somehow trending up and is making a strong case to finish the season as a top-five fantasy option.